Hundreds of thousands of people celebrate peacefully for hours. In the evening, it suddenly comes to an end. A driver plows into a crowd, leaving at least one person dead and several injured.

Here's what it's all about During Christopher Street Day in Berlin, a vehicle drove into the Tiergarten.

According to initial police reports, one person was killed and 14 others were injured.

The police are searching for suspects, have cordoned off a wide area, and have called off the event.

It was initially unclear exactly what had happened and how many people had been injured.

On the sidelines of Christopher Street Day in Berlin, a driver killed at least one person. Fourteen other people are currently being treated for injuries, police spokesman Florian Nath said this evening. According to police, the incident occurred in the Tiergarten area. The CSD was subsequently called off.

According to initial reports, during the incident on the outskirts of Christopher Street Day in Berlin, a white car was traveling along Ahornsteig parallel to Lennéstraße, said police spokesperson Florian Nath. There, the vehicle struck several people—and may have run them over—before colliding with a tree. The driver reportedly left the vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.

"We are working around the clock to track down the suspects," said the police spokesperson in a video posted on X. The police are on the scene with numerous officers and emergency responders. All visitors were asked to leave the area. It remained unclear at first exactly what had happened.

"We have a police operation underway," said the police spokesperson. "Please avoid the area and take a wide detour around it," the police advised.

Hundreds of thousands of people celebrated Pride in the capital. With their march, the organizers wanted to send a message of democracy, tolerance, and diversity.

That evening, Sarah Connor was among the performers at the closing rally at the Brandenburg Gate. With a rainbow flag draped over her shoulders, she performed her songs for about half an hour.