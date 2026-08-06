A car veers off the A3 highway in Bavaria and comes to a stop on a railroad track. Although it does not collide with a train, all three people in the vehicle are killed.

After the accident, the vehicle is lifted off the tracks and onto the highway bridge. All three occupants are already dead by that point.

Here's what it's all about On Thursday morning, a car veered off the A3 highway and crashed onto a railroad track.

All three people in the car died in the accident. There was no collision with a train.

There were widespread disruptions to road and rail traffic. Summary created with

A serious accident claimed the lives of three people on Thursday morning. A car veered off the A3 highway near Nittendorf in the Regensburg district, skidded down an embankment, and came to rest on a railroad track.

Although the car did not collide with a train there, those involved sustained extremely serious injuries and died at the scene of the accident despite the best efforts of emergency responders.

The completely destroyed vehicle is lying next to a railroad track under an A3 highway overpass. Data Protection Act

Rail and Road Traffic Disrupted

The accident had a significant impact on motorists and rail passengers. Due to the recovery efforts, the Regensburg-Nuremberg rail line and the A3 highway crossing over the tracks in the direction of Nuremberg were temporarily closed entirely. The wreckage was hoisted by a crane onto the highway bridge spanning the tracks.

According to initial findings, the car veered off the highway to the right around 7:00 a.m. without any other vehicle being involved. At this point, the highway crosses the railroad tracks via a bridge. The vehicle must have lost control before reaching the bridge.

A large contingent of emergency responders has secured the accident scene. For the people in the car, any help came too late; their injuries were too severe. Data Protection Act

Circumstances of the accident unclear

It was not immediately clear how the accident occurred or how the car ended up on the tracks. According to the police, an accident investigation expert was called in.

The accident damaged the overhead power lines along the rail line. A train was stranded in Regensburg due to a power outage. According to police, a train was made available on a second track for the approximately 80 passengers so they could transfer to it. The evacuated train was towed away, according to a spokesperson for the rail company Agilis.