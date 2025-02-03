12.33 pm

The threat of a trade war between the USA and key trading partners is causing car and truck shares to plummet. Shares in BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen fell by 5 to 7 percent at times this morning. The shares of truck manufacturers Daimler Truck and Traton also fell significantly, and the share prices of suppliers such as Continental and Knorr-Bremse also slipped.

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs of 25 percent on imports from neighboring Mexico and Canada, and 10 percent on energy imports from Canada only. An additional 10 percent will be imposed on all imports from China. And the EU could soon follow suit.

The problem: the major German car manufacturers and many suppliers use Mexico as a production location - and serve the US market from there. VW, Audi and BMW have their own factories in the country, while Mercedes-Benz produces in a joint plant with Nissan.

However, analyst Philippe Houchois from investment firm Jefferies believes that it is not so much the German manufacturers that are affected as the large US car manufacturers. The import duties are likely to cause vehicle prices and production costs in the USA to rise by an average of 6 percent if there is no rapid de-escalation, he said.

The Jefferies expert sees comparatively lower risks - albeit based on an earlier analysis - due to the more global positioning of Volkswagen, for example. BMW and Mercedes-Benz are net exporters from the USA in terms of value, he points out. Jose Asumendi, analyst at the bank JPMorgan, on the other hand, sees the greater impact on Daimler Truck, Volkswagen, Traton and Stellantis.