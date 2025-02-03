"Investors are jumping ship" Car shares slump - Swiss stock market loses significantly
3.2.2025 - 12:33
After an upward trend lasting around two weeks, the Swiss stock exchange is likely to fall significantly on Monday. Donald Trump and his punitive tariffs are responsible.
- The SMI is likely to lose significant ground on Monday.
- A fall of 1.65 percent is expected in pre-market trading.
- The introduction of punitive tariffs by the US against Canada, Mexico and China has revived fears of a trade war and negative consequences for the global economy.
- Cryptocurrencies are also losing ground significantly.
-
12.33 pm
Why shares in German car manufacturers are plummeting
The threat of a trade war between the USA and key trading partners is causing car and truck shares to plummet. Shares in BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen fell by 5 to 7 percent at times this morning. The shares of truck manufacturers Daimler Truck and Traton also fell significantly, and the share prices of suppliers such as Continental and Knorr-Bremse also slipped.
Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs of 25 percent on imports from neighboring Mexico and Canada, and 10 percent on energy imports from Canada only. An additional 10 percent will be imposed on all imports from China. And the EU could soon follow suit.
The problem: the major German car manufacturers and many suppliers use Mexico as a production location - and serve the US market from there. VW, Audi and BMW have their own factories in the country, while Mercedes-Benz produces in a joint plant with Nissan.
However, analyst Philippe Houchois from investment firm Jefferies believes that it is not so much the German manufacturers that are affected as the large US car manufacturers. The import duties are likely to cause vehicle prices and production costs in the USA to rise by an average of 6 percent if there is no rapid de-escalation, he said.
The Jefferies expert sees comparatively lower risks - albeit based on an earlier analysis - due to the more global positioning of Volkswagen, for example. BMW and Mercedes-Benz are net exporters from the USA in terms of value, he points out. Jose Asumendi, analyst at the bank JPMorgan, on the other hand, sees the greater impact on Daimler Truck, Volkswagen, Traton and Stellantis.
-
10.20 a.m.
SMI loses significant ground
The leading SMI index falls by 1.10 percent to 12,458.85 points at around 10 am. Other stock markets are also weaker: the DAX in Frankfurt is down 1.6 percent and the FTSE 100 in London is down 1.2 percent. Before that, customs concerns put pressure on the Asian stock exchanges.
Meanwhile, on the Swiss stock exchange, technology stocks such as Logitech (-3.7%) and VAT (-2.4%) are trading at significantly lower prices. Julius Baer (-10%) even collapsed. The asset manager did increase its profit again in 2024 after the previous year's slump due to the Signa debacle. Market observers explain the sharp drop not only by the "Trump effect" but also by profit-taking and the rejection of a share buyback.
Meanwhile, the US dollar, which investors like to turn to as a safe haven in uncertain times, is clearly trending upwards. The dollar-franc currency pair is trading at 0.9165 after 0.9106 francs late Friday evening. The euro-dollar pair fell to 1.0249 after previously trading at 1.0374 dollars.
The cryptocurrency Bitcoin in turn lost value and at times cost less than 92,000 dollars on the Bitstamp trading platform. On Friday, the price was still quoted at over 105,000 dollars. In uncertain times, investors usually sell high-risk investments such as Bitcoin.
-
10 a.m.
US tariffs cause setback for the Dax
Fears of a trade war have caused the German share index Dax to plummet at the start of the week. After reaching a record high of just over 21,800 points on Friday, the leading index has now fallen by 1.99% to 21,299 points.
The reason for the setback was the far-reaching tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China imposed by US President Donald Trump at the weekend. Car stocks suffered greatly as a result.
Trump's decisions also had a negative impact on the second tier of German stock exchanges and across Europe: While the MDax slipped by 2.30 percent to 26,116 points, the leading eurozone index EuroStoxx lost around two percent.
There is concern on the financial markets that the tariffs will once again fuel inflation in the USA and dash hopes of interest rate cuts. According to UBS experts, investors should therefore prepare themselves for a phase of heightened uncertainty. This will also have an impact on European equities today, even if the European Union is not yet the focus of US tariffs in the first stage.
-
9.43 a.m.
Julius Baer loses 10 percent
Bank Julius Baer loses significantly on Monday morning following the announcement of a cutback. The share is currently down 9.93 percent. 400 jobs are to be cut, the bank announced at a conference call on the annual results. Read more here.
-
9.16 am
"Investors are jumping ship"
Triggered by fears of a trade war between the US and other countries, investors are abandoning risky assets such as Bitcoin en masse. On Monday morning, one Bitcoin on the Bitstamp trading platform cost less than 92,000 dollars at times. On Friday, the price was still quoted at over 105,000 dollars.
Expert Stephen Innes from asset manager SPI Asset Management fears that the turbulence on the crypto market could spill over into other asset classes. It is not just a crypto sell-off, but investors are selling speculative assets. Those who bought on credit need liquidity in the face of falling prices. Private investors are also likely to sell off more profitable positions because they fear more trouble.
The risk appetite for Bitcoin could therefore be satiated, at least for the time being, according to Timo Emden from Emden Research: "A cocktail of uncertainty, consisting of customs, inflation and interest rate worries, is causing investors to pull out."
In January, when Trump was inaugurated, the price of one Bitcoin had risen to a record of just over 109,000 dollars. Despite the price losses, Bitcoin is still over a third more expensive than before Trump's election as US president in November. Trump has promised to loosen the regulations for cryptocurrencies. He is also in favor of a national Bitcoin reserve for the USA.
Meanwhile, the rest of the crypto market is also experiencing a sell-off. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was down 16 per cent on the previous day to USD 2597.
-
9.09 am
Trading opens in deep red
The Swiss stock exchange slips significantly into the red at the start. The SMI sinks by minus 1.5 percent, the German leading index DAX even loses 2 percent.
-
9.00 a.m.
Trading opens
Trading now begins on the Swiss stock exchange. It is likely to be deep red.
The upward trend on the Swiss stock exchange is probably over for the time being. The introduction of punitive tariffs by the USA against Canada, Mexico and China has revived fears of a trade war and negative consequences for the global economy.
According to the platform of broker IG, the leading Swiss SMI index is down 1.65%. The German DAX index is expected to fall by 2.2 percent. Further price losses are also expected on the US stock markets. Lower index values can already be seen on Asian stock exchanges.
Traders therefore also fear profit-taking on the Swiss stock exchange. After the rise since the beginning of the year, the local market is considered to be overbought and therefore susceptible to a correction. The SMI rose by 8.6% overall in January, more than twice as much as in the previous year (+4.2%).
Trump tariffs are a burden
Reports about the introduction of import tariffs had already put a damper on the New York stock exchanges last Friday and ended the record run. This continued at the start of the week in the Far East, where the Japanese Nikkei Index fell by almost three percent. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index fell by more than one percent.
Cryptocurrencies have also slumped completely since Friday. The well-known Bitcoin is down 9.1 percent since Friday evening and is only just above 93,000 dollars. Smaller cryptocurrencies have lost 15 percent and more in some cases.
The US dollar, which investors like to turn to as a safe haven in uncertain times, is clearly on the rise. The trade war is also fueling fears of inflation. This in turn argues against the US Federal Reserve lowering interest rates in the next 12 to 18 months.
The dollar-franc currency pair is currently trading at 0.9161 after 0.9106 francs late Friday evening. The euro-dollar pair is trading at 1.0238 after 1.0374 dollars.
Fear of high interest rates
From tomorrow, Tuesday, the USA will impose 25 percent tariffs on imports from neighboring Mexico and Canada, and 10 percent on energy imports from Canada only. An additional 10 percent will also be imposed on all imports from China.
The EU could be next. President Donald Trump said this when asked whether he would also impose tariffs on products from the EU. This could also affect Swiss industry, as it supplies a large proportion of its goods to the EU.
President Trump's decision is the first blow in a potentially very destructive global trade war, according to a commentary by Capital Economics. Imports from the EU are likely to be affected in the next one to two months and a general tariff will be introduced in April. With high tariffs, inflation concerns are also rising in the US as well as globally.