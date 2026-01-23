The attack by a big cat on a man near Leipzig in mid-May had caused widespread horror. The 72-year-old man has now died. How this came to pass will likely remain a mystery.

Two months ago, a tiger attack near Leipzig shocked the public. “Sandokan,” weighing nearly 300 kilograms, attacked his keeper, seriously injuring him, and escaped from the enclosure of a former circus performer in an industrial park in Dölzig near Highway 9. The police shot and killed the animal. The 72-year-old man fought for his life for a good two months. He has now died, according to a statement from the district attorney’s office.

“The man was so seriously injured that he could not be questioned during that entire time,” a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said in response to an inquiry. A postmortem examination had been ordered, but the results were not yet available. The 72-year-old was alone with the tiger; the former trainer and owner of the facility was not present during the attack. Thus, it remains unclear exactly what led to the attack.

Following the death of the 72-year-old, the Leipzig Public Prosecutor's Office is now investigating the facility's owner on suspicion of negligent homicide by omission.

Nine Tigers at the Park—A Dramatic Rescue Operation

Nine adult big cats had been living at the facility before the attack. Rescue workers entered the enclosure under police protection and rescued the 72-year-old man. “At that point, we didn’t know if there were any other animals still on the loose,” said Patrick Siebeck, the incident commander for the Dölzig Fire Department. The injured man had reportedly suffered several bite and scratch wounds.

While the rescue operation was underway, police officers began the dangerous search for “Sandokan.” In addition to several large fire trucks, a drone was also deployed to monitor the situation from the air. On that sunny Sunday afternoon, the animal had made its way toward a busy allotment garden complex.

"Sandokan" Shot from the Roof of a Car

Visitors had been informed of the particularly dangerous situation by police announcements over loudspeakers. They were told to stay in their garden pavilions or barricade themselves in their cars. A 68-year-old woman had watched as police officers climbed onto the roof of a car and fired three shots at the tiger. The tiger was lying just a few meters from the garden complex’s fence. The animal died.

The owner does not believe she is at fault: “The facility was safe”

The owner had said in an interview that she had no explanation for how the escape could have happened. “I didn’t do anything wrong. My assistants are 100 percent trained. I don’t understand what happened here.” She said her facility was safe. In the past, the tiger trainer had even organized private shows with her tigers, including for children.

At the same time, however, there had been disputes with the authorities since 2024. The North Saxony District Office stated that the tiger-keeping practices did not meet the requirements, and the shows in the industrial park were banned. In general, however, keeping big cats is permitted in Saxony.

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture’s so-called “Mammal Report” states that an outdoor enclosure of at least 200 square meters must be available for one or two tigers. For each additional adult animal, an additional 100 square meters is required.

Six tigers have now been transported to Spain

In early July, six tigers were then removed. According to the county administration office, the area had been too small for the number of tigers. The animals were handed over to the animal welfare organization Animal Advocacy and Protection (AAP) and taken to a sanctuary in Spain. There, after a quarantine period, they are expected to live in an outdoor enclosure measuring approximately 3,000 square meters, featuring natural ground cover, a wading pool, and places to retreat. The organization described this as the largest tiger rescue it has carried out in Germany to date.