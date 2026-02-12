Carnival has the city of Lucerne in its grip again - Gallery The Fritschi and the Fritschene enjoy the "Fötzeliräge" after the big bang on the Kapellplatz at the Fritschi-Tagwache of the Lucerne Fasnacht. Image: Keystone Fasnacht revellers enjoy the "Fötzeliräge" after the big bang at the Fritschi day watch of the Lucerne Fasnacht. Image: Keystone Carnival has the city of Lucerne in its grip again - Gallery The Fritschi and the Fritschene enjoy the "Fötzeliräge" after the big bang on the Kapellplatz at the Fritschi-Tagwache of the Lucerne Fasnacht. Image: Keystone Fasnacht revellers enjoy the "Fötzeliräge" after the big bang at the Fritschi day watch of the Lucerne Fasnacht. Image: Keystone

At 5 o'clock sharp, the carnival was opened in Lucerne with the big bang. Thousands of masked and costumed people greeted the most beautiful days of the year for them at the Fritschizunft (Fritschi guild) day watch on Dirty Thursday.

As is the case every year, a reporter from the Keystone-SDA news agency observed the dams breaking over the lake basin with a bang. Guuggenmusigen began playing at Schwanenplatz and Kapellplatz, where Brother Fritschi, the legendary figure of Lucerne Fasnacht, was greeted by the boisterous crowd.

Guuggenmusigen then paraded through the old town and gave their first concerts under the Egg on the Reuss. The snack stands opened their doors to cater for the carnival revellers.

The carnival in Lucerne continues until the night of Ash Wednesday. On Schmutziger Donnerstag and Güdismontag, large parades will pass through the city, and on Tuesday evening's Monstercorso, the Guuggenmusigen will make their last big appearance.