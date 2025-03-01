Carnival in Rio kicks off with famous parades in the Sambodrome - Gallery The elaborate costumes and hot rhythms thrill millions of television viewers around the world. Image: dpa The "Botafogo Samba Clube" school kicked off the colorful spectacle. Image: dpa Tens of thousands in the stands and boxes and millions watching on television in Brazil and around the world usually follow the parades on the huge catwalk. (archive picture) Image: Wang Tiancong/Xinhua/dpa The samba schools parade through the Sambódromo in Rio de Janeiro over three days. Image: Philipp Znidar/dpa Groups perform in the Sambadrome during Carnival in Rio. Image: Philipp Znidar/dpa Carnival in Rio kicks off with famous parades in the Sambodrome - Gallery The elaborate costumes and hot rhythms thrill millions of television viewers around the world. Image: dpa The "Botafogo Samba Clube" school kicked off the colorful spectacle. Image: dpa Tens of thousands in the stands and boxes and millions watching on television in Brazil and around the world usually follow the parades on the huge catwalk. (archive picture) Image: Wang Tiancong/Xinhua/dpa The samba schools parade through the Sambódromo in Rio de Janeiro over three days. Image: Philipp Znidar/dpa Groups perform in the Sambadrome during Carnival in Rio. Image: Philipp Znidar/dpa

Glittering costumes, rousing rhythms, and all in front of an audience of millions: in Rio de Janeiro, perhaps the biggest party in the world begins under a starry sky - this year with a few new features.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you n Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, the carnival parades have begun in the Sambodrome.

Several samba schools paraded under a starry night sky with colorful floats and confetti through the street lined with grandstands.

For the first time this year, the twelve top schools performed over three days. Show more

Hot rhythms, thousands of people in costume and the loud sounds of samba: the world-famous parades in the Sambodrome have begun in Rio de Janeiro. Several samba schools, which are competing for promotion to the elite class of the spectacle, paraded under a starry night sky with colorful floats and confetti through the street lined with grandstands.

The "Botafogo Samba Clube" school kicked things off by telling the story of the origins of the club, which was founded in 1894 as a rowing club in the Botafogo district of the same name. Earlier, Mayor Eduardo Paes had officially ushered in the colorful hustle and bustle on Sugar Loaf Mountain by handing over the keys to the city to "King Momo", the symbolic figure of the carnival.

Millions at the TV sets

This year, for the first time, the twelve top schools will perform over three days - on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. This will not only allow more viewers to watch the spectacle. The schools, which are judged by a jury like in figure skating, will also perform for longer. Tens of thousands of spectators in the stands and millions watching on television in Brazil and around the world usually follow the parades on the oversized catwalk designed by the famous Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer in 1984.

The Rio Carnival is considered the biggest party in the world, with the city authorities expecting a total of eight million people to attend. It is estimated that the carnival generates an economic turnover of 5.7 billion reais (around 880 million francs). Hundreds of "blocos" - samba and other music groups - are expected to parade through the streets of Rio in the coming days.