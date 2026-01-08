They actually wanted to pull fish out of the ice - in the end, their cars had to be rescued. In Russia, several vehicles collapsed into a frozen bay while ice fishing.

Fabienne Berner

In eastern Russia, several cars sank into a frozen bay.

Fishermen were out ice fishing when the incident occurred.

One man had to be rescued from his car. According to the authorities, there were no injuries. Show more

In the Amur Gulf in eastern Russia, several vehicles broke through the ice in one day. The incidents occurred at the mouth of the Rasdolnaya River and in the Tavrichanka region, among other places. According to local media, some of the drivers were out ice fishing. There were no injuries. In one case, a man was briefly trapped in the vehicle, but was freed by a companion.

Ice fishing is a widespread pastime in Russia: thousands of anglers drill holes in the ice in winter, and many drive their cars onto frozen waters for the sake of convenience.

Despite repeated warnings from the authorities, similar incidents occur every year - especially in spring, when rescue teams repeatedly have to rescue fishermen from floating ice floes.

