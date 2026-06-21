Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis met with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, on Sunday morning in Bürgenstock, NW. According to Tehran, the summit itself is scheduled to begin in the afternoon.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) had previously announced on its website that talks between the parties were to begin earlier that morning.

Cassis and Araghtschi held a conversation lasting about 45 minutes prior to the official start of the “Lake Lucerne Summit” between the United States and Iran. The Iranian delegation, which arrived in Switzerland on Saturday evening, is led by the regime’s new strongman, Parliament Speaker Mohammed Ghalibaf.

According to Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei, who was quoted by the state news agency IRNA, the meeting is expected to last only one day. Following bilateral talks between Iran and the two mediators, Qatar and Pakistan, the four-party meeting between the U.S., Iran, Qatar, and Pakistan is scheduled to begin in the afternoon, he added.

Switzerland represents U.S. interests in Iran. It is also ensuring security for the meeting in Nidwalden, including by deploying up to 2,000 soldiers and police officers.