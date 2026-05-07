At a conference in Geneva, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ignazio Cassis called for pragmatic cooperation on new technologies. Keystone

OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ignazio Cassis has called on the member states to anticipate scientific and technological developments at an early stage. At a two-day conference of the organization, he pleaded for "pragmatic" cooperation.

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"If nobody steers them, they will steer us," said Federal Councillor Cassis at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) conference in Geneva, referring to new technologies. Following corresponding initiatives in the UN Security Council during the Swiss Chairmanship in 2024, the Swiss Foreign Minister now wants to anchor the topic more firmly in the OSCE.

The greatest danger today is no longer technological surprise, but political delay, said Cassis. If regulation lags behind innovation, mistrust, misjudgements and tensions arise.

Broad impact

Technological developments influence all three dimensions of the OSCE: the politico-military sphere with new forms of warfare and deterrence, the economic sphere with digital competition and the human dimension with effects on civil liberties and social cohesion.

Technologies must be recognized before they cause social problems, emphasized Cassis. A Geneva-based foundation has been working on this task for years. The aim is to use technologies for the benefit of society and to avoid negative consequences such as inequalities or security risks. For this reason, the foundation should now support the OSCE members in this area and promote cooperation.

It is not about "regulating everything", said Cassis. Rather, the most important challenges must be tackled in a targeted manner. Among other things, the conference participants discussed the impact of artificial intelligence and quantum computers on security and cooperation in Europe. They will also discuss how new technologies can help to manage scarce resources together.