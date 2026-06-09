Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis took the 25th anniversary of the reopening of the Swiss embassy in the center of Berlin as an opportunity to visit the German capital. He met his counterpart, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, there on Tuesday.

Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis paid a visit to Switzerland's most important economic partner - Germany - on Tuesday and met his counterpart, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, in Berlin. The Swiss embassy there is celebrating 25 years of reopening after the fall of the Berlin Wall. (archive picture)

According to the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), the talks on the Spree focused on bilateral and cross-border relations between Switzerland and Germany. The economies of the two countries are closely intertwined. Germany is Switzerland's most important trading partner in terms of both imports and exports.

The current status of the treaty package between Switzerland and the EU as well as the security situation in Europe and Switzerland's current chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will also be discussed.

Mr Cassis will also take part in the "Soirée Suisse" at the Swiss embassy. There, the head of the FDFA intends to meet the German Minister for Research, Technology and Space, Dorothee Bär.

The "Soirée Suisse" is a traditional event that is organized once a year by Swiss representations worldwide, as the FDFA explained. It serves as a platform for diplomacy, politics, business and culture and brings Swiss representatives together with local and international decision-makers.

According to the FDFA, this year's edition in Berlin will be marked by the special neighborhood between Switzerland and Germany. This year, the Swiss embassy is celebrating 25 years of reopening at its prominent location, right next to the Federal Chancellery and the Reichstag building.

Just a few meters away stood the infamous Berlin Wall with its watchtowers and automatic firing systems until November 1989. The building itself has been owned by the Swiss Confederation since 1919.