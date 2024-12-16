A cat was run over on a country road - by two cars in succession (symbolic image). Jan Woitas/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Despite a warning triangle being put up, a cat was run over twice in succession on a country road. The animal was seriously injured but was never found.

Maximilian Haase

No time? blue News summarizes for you A cat was run over by two cars in succession on a country road between Gossau SG and Bischofszell TG.

Drivers ignored a warning triangle that had been set up to secure the scene of the accident.

The cat survived, apparently seriously injured, but was never found. Show more

Cats regularly fall victim to road traffic. A particularly tragic incident has now occurred on a country road between Gossau SG and Bischofszell TG: a cat was run over by two cars one after the other, although the scene of the accident was secured with a breakdown triangle after the first collision.

According to "20 Minuten", local residents witnessed the incident: According to them, the cat was first hit by a car, whose driver continued on without stopping. A following driver stopped, set up a breakdown triangle and tried to rescue the injured animal.

However, his efforts were ignored by another vehicle: The car rolled over the breakdown triangle, whereupon another car hit the injured cat again. To avoid being run over himself, the man even had to jump to the side himself, according to the witnesses.

Cat no longer found

According to witnesses, the animal survived seriously injured, but could not be found despite an intensive search by several helpers. As a local resident told "20 Minuten", the cat had run away with its hind legs dragging and apparently in a state of shock.

A police spokesperson confirmed to the newspaper that both the first driver involved in the accident and the helper had reported the incident to the police. A patrol drove to the scene of the accident but was unable to locate the animal. According to the police, drivers who have an accident with an animal and report it do not face any legal consequences. You only have to expect penalties if you do not report such an incident.