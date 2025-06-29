Various trains run on the tracks in front of the SBB main station, photographed on Monday, May 26, 2025 in Zurich. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally

A catenary fault in Lenzburg AG caused delays and interruptions on the Swiss rail network. The fault was rectified at 4.40 p.m. and SBB expects restrictions until around 6 p.m.

Trains between Zurich and Basel and Zurich and Bern are being rerouted via Brugg, according to SBB. Delays of around 15 minutes are to be expected, and the capacity of long-distance trains is also limited. Passengers traveling between Zurich and Biel will have to change trains in Olten.

The disruption will result in disruptions to regional services, as the press release explains further. Rail replacement buses will run between Aarau and Othmarsingen, between Seon and Lenzburg and between Hendschiken and Lenzburg. Travel times will therefore be extended by around half an hour.