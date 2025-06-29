Delays and rail replacementCatenary fault in Lenzburg leads to line interruption
SDA
29.6.2025 - 16:13
A catenary fault in Lenzburg AG caused delays and interruptions on the Swiss rail network. The fault was rectified at 4.40 p.m. and SBB expects restrictions until around 6 p.m.
Keystone-SDA
29.06.2025, 16:13
29.06.2025, 17:25
SDA
Trains between Zurich and Basel and Zurich and Bern are being rerouted via Brugg, according to SBB. Delays of around 15 minutes are to be expected, and the capacity of long-distance trains is also limited. Passengers traveling between Zurich and Biel will have to change trains in Olten.
The disruption will result in disruptions to regional services, as the press release explains further. Rail replacement buses will run between Aarau and Othmarsingen, between Seon and Lenzburg and between Hendschiken and Lenzburg. Travel times will therefore be extended by around half an hour.