According to a study, cats prefer to sleep lying on their left side. This is probably an evolutionary survival strategy, according to the journal "Current Biology".

Due to their brain structure, the animals are able to react more quickly to attackers or prey after waking up. Animals are particularly vulnerable during sleep - and cats spend 12 to 16 hours a day doing this, often lying slightly elevated, for example on steps or the sofa. The team led by Onur Güntürkün from Ruhr University Bochum has now analyzed 408 YouTube videos of sleeping cats. Around two thirds of the animals preferred a left-sided sleeping position.

Is the brain structure the reason?

The researchers also have a hypothesis as to the reason: this sleeping position presumably increases the chance of detecting any predators or prey quickly after waking up.

The background to this is that the hemispheres of the brain are specialized for different things. According to Güntürkün's team, the right hemisphere of the brain dominates in spatial awareness, processing danger and coordinating rapid escape movements. And cats sleeping on their left side perceive their surroundings with the left half of the visual field when they wake up - which is processed in the right hemisphere of the brain. If the cat lies on its right side, its left field of vision is restricted by its own body.

"Sleeping on the left side can therefore be a survival strategy," the researchers conclude. In most species, animals react more quickly when a predator approaches from the left. "Other factors cannot be ruled out," the team also emphasizes. Further research into the development of such asymmetries would be useful.