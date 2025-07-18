US broadcaster CBS is pulling the plug on its late-night show with satirist Stephen Colbert, known for his biting humor. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

Late-night presenter Stephen Colbert is known as a critic of Donald Trump. His show is to end next year. A purely financial decision, according to the broadcaster.

The US broadcaster CBS is pulling the plug on its late-night show with satirist Stephen Colbert, known for his biting humor. "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" will end in May 2026. As Colbert is irreplaceable, the program will then be discontinued completely.

It was a "purely financial decision" in view of the tough competition on late-night TV, according to CBS. It had nothing to do with viewer numbers, content or processes within the company, the broadcaster assured. There are reasons why CBS has to emphasize this: Colbert often pokes fun at Donald Trump on his show - and CBS parent company Paramount Global has come under fire from the US president in recent months.

Trump accused the CBS program "60 Minutes" of editing a long interview with Kamala Harris, his rival in the race for the White House, last year in such a way that it concealed a weak answer. "60 Minutes" denied this and also published a transcript to refute the allegations. Trump went to court - and although US media law experts saw the company in a strong position, Paramount agreed to a 16 million dollar settlement.

"Big fat kickback payment"

Colbert described the settlement with Trump as "a big fat kickback" on his show this week.

Paramount is in the middle of a multi-billion dollar sale to film studio Skydance, which was founded by David Ellison, the son of Oracle co-founder, Silicon Valley billionaire and Trump supporter Larry Ellison. The Paramount takeover by Skydance requires the approval of the Trump administration.

Colbert took over the "Late Show", which started in 1993, from David Letterman a decade ago.