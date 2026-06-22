The entire ceiling paneling in the Basel-Landschaft Government Council chamber—located in the government building in Liestal that was renovated two years ago—came loose and collapsed on Monday. No one was injured. The cause is not yet known, according to a statement from the canton.

The ceiling in the Basel-Landschaft cantonal government’s meeting room in Liestal has come loose. (File photo)

No one was in the room when the ceiling collapsed around noon. All employees with offices in the government building were required to leave the premises and work from home. The General Secretariat of the Department of Security and the entire State Chancellery were affected, according to the press release.

The Department of Building Construction is investigating the cause of the collapse and will also examine whether similar ceiling structures have been installed in other rooms of the building.

The Liestal government building was recently renovated. It reopened its doors in June 2024 for parliamentary, government, and administrative operations following a year of renovation work.