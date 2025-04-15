All the revelers splash each other with water on the street. This is how the Thai New Year is celebrated. The Songkran festival takes place every year in April. Watch the video to see how much fun people have in Bangkok.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you Songkran is the Thai New Year and takes place every year in April.

People celebrate the New Year in the streets with a big water fight.

This year, the New Year festival takes place from April 13 to 15. Show more

Armed with one or more water pistols, the revelers in Thailand parade through the streets and splash each other. The annual Songkran festival, the New Year, takes place from April 13 to 15, 2025.

The New Year festival marks the end of the dry season and the beginning of a new agricultural cycle. Symbolically, it stands for purification and renewal.

Watch the video to see how much fun the revelers have in Bangkok.

