Hero of the bushfires - Koala sniffer dog Bear retires - Gallery The Australian Koolie named Bear has tracked down more than 100 koalas in distress during his sniffer dog career. Romane Cristescu was one of his handlers. Image: Stacey Hedman/IFAW/dpa (Archivbild) Bear became world famous with his fine nose in "Black Summer". Image: Tyson Mayr/IFAW/dpa (Archivbild) Dogs also need protective clothing when working: Bear often worked with dog boots to protect his paws. Image: Tyson Mayr/IFAW/dpa (Archivbild) He was once considered a problem dog - then the energetic Bear found his life's work in the Australian forests. Image: Tyson Mayr/IFAW/dpa (Archivbild) Tens of thousands of koalas were killed or injured in the forest fires of 2019 and 2020. Image: David Mariuz/AAP/dpa (Archivbild) Pictures of koalas with singed paws went around the world. Image: David Mariuz/AAP/dpa (Archivbild) Hero of the bushfires - Koala sniffer dog Bear retires - Gallery The Australian Koolie named Bear has tracked down more than 100 koalas in distress during his sniffer dog career. Romane Cristescu was one of his handlers. Image: Stacey Hedman/IFAW/dpa (Archivbild) Bear became world famous with his fine nose in "Black Summer". Image: Tyson Mayr/IFAW/dpa (Archivbild) Dogs also need protective clothing when working: Bear often worked with dog boots to protect his paws. Image: Tyson Mayr/IFAW/dpa (Archivbild) He was once considered a problem dog - then the energetic Bear found his life's work in the Australian forests. Image: Tyson Mayr/IFAW/dpa (Archivbild) Tens of thousands of koalas were killed or injured in the forest fires of 2019 and 2020. Image: David Mariuz/AAP/dpa (Archivbild) Pictures of koalas with singed paws went around the world. Image: David Mariuz/AAP/dpa (Archivbild)

From problem dog to hero: With a fine nose, Bear tracked down dozens of injured koalas in the burnt bush in Australia - and became a globally celebrated lifesaver.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Sniffer dog Bear rescues over 100 koalas during Australia's devastating bushfires and becomes a global hero.

With his extraordinary sense of smell, he tracks down injured animals and brings hope to a disaster.

After years of service, the famous dog is now retiring. Show more

The earth is charred, the air of the Australian eucalyptus forest still wafts with the pungent smell of toxic smoke. Somewhere between the skeletal trunks, a dog stops, lowers its nose - and lies down at the foot of a tree. This is the signal: someone is still alive up here. The dog's name is Bear - and he has made headlines around the world as a master sniffer for injured koalas. Now the furry friend is retiring at the age of eleven.

"Bear has been a big part of our lives and a tireless ambassador for koalas for over a decade," says Romane Cristescu from the University of the Sunshine Coast (UniSC), one of his former handlers. This very special dog has melted hearts around the world - "and opened many doors for us to have critical and difficult conversations about climate change and its impact on endangered koalas," she says.

Favorite reward: a ball

The blue-eyed bear was one of the first dogs in Australia to be trained by the animal welfare organization IFAW (International Fund for Animal Welfare) and a UniSC team to detect live koalas by the smell of their fur. It is difficult for humans to spot them because the marsupials live so high up in the trees.

As a reward, he was always given his absolute favorite toy - a ball. Bear also received various awards for his bravery, and a documentary ("Bear - Koala Hero") and a children's book are dedicated to him.

Especially during the catastrophic bushfires from August 2019 to March 2020, Bear made headlines around the world with his fabulous nose for marsupials in need. As an Australian Koolie, he is an extremely hard-working and highly intelligent dog. According to IFAW, he has tracked down more than 100 koalas in need of help during his career - even Hollywood stars such as Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated the talented four-legged friend on social media.

Pictures of injured koalas went around the world

In the so-called "Black Summer", more than 19 million hectares of land went up in flames, including many forests. Countless animals lost their lives. According to estimates by the environmental organization WWF, at least 60,000 of the koalas, which are only native to Down Under, were killed, injured, displaced or traumatized. Pictures of animals with singed fur and burnt paws went around the world.

It was in this dramatic situation that Bear and his sniffer dog colleagues began their special mission. Koalas are particularly vulnerable to the flames: they move slowly and live mainly in the crowns of eucalyptus trees - exactly where fires rage quickly and with great intensity. Even if they survive, many suffer from burns and smoke inhalation - and then remain weakened in the trees, often without access to food or water.

Lifesavers with protective boots

Bear also had to protect his paws as he took in the scorched earth. "Now he has taken off his boots for the last time," IFAW wrote. "But his legacy will live on in the next generation of scent hounds who step into his famous paw prints," said the organization's program manager, Josey Sharrad.

Yet Bear was once considered difficult to place because of his sheer boundless energy and playfulness. "Often the most difficult pets make the best sniffer dogs, and Bear is a prime example. His energy and ball obsession made him the perfect candidate," explains Sharrad.

Sense of smell many times finer

When Bear first entered the fire area, no one had any idea what he would do - until he exceeded all expectations, Sharrad recalls. "That's when we realized we weren't just dealing with a dog, but a true hero."

In research, dogs have long been considered particularly suitable for searching for wild animals: Their sense of smell is many times finer than that of humans, they can be trained to detect specific scents and systematically search large areas.

In addition to dogs, other animal species are also trained for special tasks. Rats, for example, are used to search for mines or detect diseases because they are light, fast and easy to train. Dolphins are used by the military to locate underwater objects, including mines. Nevertheless, dogs are considered the most versatile detectors worldwide, including for drugs or avalanche victims.

Retirement with a favorite human and belly rubs

Bear now lives with one of his former dog handlers, Riana Gardiner, on the Sunshine Coast north of Brisbane. He still spends a lot of time outside, especially on the beach, an IFAW spokeswoman told dpa.

After ten years on koala duty, he can now have his belly scratched in peace and indulge in his favorite game - fetching. "With his cheerful and lovable nature, he has given comfort to many people in the most difficult moments of their lives," said IFAW, paying tribute to the rescuer on four paws. What remains is gratitude for the years spent together with this extraordinary dog.

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