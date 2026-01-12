The "Café Un, Deux, Trois" has to close. Instagram

For almost half a century, the French cult bistro "Café Un Deux Trois" was a meeting place for actors, politicians and theater audiences. Now it's over: the operators are giving up - due to exploding costs and a rent they can no longer afford.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The café "Un Deux Trois" is closing at the beginning of 2026 after 48 years of operation in New York.

The operators cite sharply rising costs and rent that is "far too high" as the main reason.

For decades, the bistro was a popular meeting place for celebrities from the worlds of politics and film. Show more

Since 1977, the café "Un Deux Trois" has been a fixture in the cityscape around Times Square. The French bistro was known for its classic cuisine, long opening hours and an atmosphere that attracted Broadway visitors as well as famous faces from the worlds of film and politics.

But at the beginning of January 2026, the restaurant closed its doors for good. "Expenses have skyrocketed," owner Gérard Blanes told the New York Post. The rental costs in particular were no longer sustainable. "The rent is much, much too high."

Manager Pablo Manso remembers numerous prominent visitors. Former US President Jimmy Carter is said to have eaten at the restaurant regularly after leaving office - often together with his wife Rosalynn, always at the same table. Actors such as Robert De Niro and Al Pacino were also among the guests, according to former employees.

After the forced coronavirus lockdown, actress Scarlett Johansson was one of the first celebrity visitors, the service staff reported.

Restaurants are also disappearing in Switzerland

It is not only in metropolitan areas such as New York that traditional restaurants are coming under increasing economic pressure. In Switzerland, too, closures have recently become more frequent - across all regions and concepts. Rising rents, high investments in infrastructure, a shortage of skilled workers and changing consumer habits are putting even well-established businesses under pressure.

The Winterthur gourmet restaurant Restaurant Trübli, for example, has announced that it will cease operations in 2026. Despite 16 Gault Millau points, the restaurant was unable to continue due to the cost of urgently needed kitchen renovations and a lack of agreement with the owners.

In Baden AG, the multi-award-winning Restaurant Paradies was forced to close immediately - despite high demand. According to the operator, this was due to an acute shortage of staff and increasing cost pressure. Traditional village pubs, for example in the Zurich Oberland or in eastern Switzerland, are also increasingly disappearing from everyday life.