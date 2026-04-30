The celebrity chef has been sentenced for a discriminatory job advertisement. Screenshot Instagram

Celebrity chef Paolo Cappuccio has been sentenced in Italy for discriminatory recruitment. He must pay 6000 euros in compensation.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you An Italian court has sentenced celebrity chef Paolo Cappuccio for discriminatory statements in his recruitment search.

He had used social media to exclude applicants based on criteria such as political views, trade union affiliation and sexual orientation.

He has to pay the CGIL trade union federation 6,000 euros in compensation. Show more

Italian celebrity chef Paolo Cappuccio has been convicted of making discriminatory statements during his recruitment process, as reported by several Italian newspapers. A court in Trento found him guilty after he advertised for staff in July 2025 with an extremely questionable job advertisement.

Specifically, it stated: "No communists, slackers, alcoholics, drug addicts or people with sexual orientation problems." The advertisement for his kitchen team ends with the sentence: "So if there are any more or less normal people left ... I would be delighted."

The post referred to the search for a chef or pastry chef for the winter season at a four-star hotel in Madonna di Campiglio, where he himself worked. The post was deleted shortly afterwards.

In court, Cappuccio argued that the post had not been used for the targeted selection of applicants. However, the judge in charge rejected this: the post had a "deterrent effect" on potential candidates. Furthermore, Cappuccio had not made his selection on the basis of objective or professional criteria, but rather on the basis of characteristics that were deeply intrusive.

Koch must pay compensation

The court also found that the statements contradicted the principles of equality and solidarity enshrined in the Italian constitution. Cappuccio was therefore ordered to pay compensation of 6,000 euros to the CGIL trade union federation.

"We fight against all forms of discrimination. These statements were unacceptable - and not just with regard to sexual orientation," CGIL lawyer Manuela Faggioni told "Il Fatto Quotidiano".

The implicit assumption that people with left-wing political convictions, non-heterosexual lifestyles or trade union involvement were portrayed as inactive or inferior was also particularly critical.

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