Celebrity photographer Marianne Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn has died at the age of 105. Archivbild: dpa

She had access to very illustrious circles - and belonged to them herself. In her lifetime, Marianne Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn photographed numerous celebrities. This earned her a nickname.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The photographer and artist Marianne Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn has died at the age of 105.

In her life, she photographed numerous celebrities.

This earned her the nickname "Mamarazza". Show more

The celebrity photographer "Mamarazza", alias Marianne Princess zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, died in Munich on Sunday at the age of 105. The family confirmed this to the German Press Agency.

Marianne zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn photographed numerous celebrities over many decades. These included the then heir to the throne, the current British King Charles III, the star soprano Maria Callas, the surrealist artist Salvador Dalí and James Bond actor Sean Connery. The noblewoman owes her nickname to an idea from Caroline of Monaco. She once joked: "You're not a paparazzo, you're a mamarazza."

Great-great-great-great-granddaughter of the Austrian Empress Maria Theresa

The Princess took part in social life well into old age. A few years ago, to the delight of her family, she had plans to move her residence from Munich back to Sayn in Rhineland-Palatinate. The noblewoman also had a residence in Fuschl, Austria, where she liked to hold court and invited many stars to her estate on the fringes of the Salzburg Festival.

The great-great-great-great-great-granddaughter of Austrian Empress Maria Theresa (1717-1780) was the mother of five children and already had more than 60 descendants thanks to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. "Her interest is not in celebrities, but in the interesting personalities behind them," emphasized her daughter-in-law Gabriela zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn a few years ago.