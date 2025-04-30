A cell phone caught fire on board a Hawaiian Airlines plane (symbolic image). sda

A burning cell phone causes unrest among the 140 passengers on board a Hawaiian Airlines flight to Tokyo.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A cell phone caught fire during the landing approach of a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Tokyo and caused unrest on board.

The crew reacted quickly and extinguished the fire despite the difficult conditions, as the device was stuck in the seat and the plane was descending.

The fire was extinguished without any casualties, the aircraft landed safely and no evacuation was necessary. Show more

An unexpected incident occurred on board a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Tokyo when a cell phone caught fire during the landing approach. The crew reacted quickly and raised the alarm to bring the situation under control.

The challenge was that the plane was already descending and the cell phone was stuck in the seat.

The incident occurred on Monday, April 28, in an Airbus A330-200. According to media reports, the staff on board reported the incident immediately and began extinguishing the fire. Passengers had to remain strapped in despite the flames, which made the situation even more difficult.

No injured passengers thanks to the crew

Fortunately, the crew managed to extinguish the fire and secure the cell phone in a fireproof container. The Japanese Ministry of Transport reported that the plane landed without further incident and no emergency evacuation was required. There were no injuries.

Causes of burning cell phones can include overcharging, short circuits or mechanical damage.

More videos from the department