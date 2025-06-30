In the current temperatures, cell phones quickly switch themselves off. Imago

It's hot, the sun is blazing and your cell phone is glowing in your hands. This can cause permanent damage to your smartphone. The best way to protect your device from the heat.

Martin Abgottspon

A few photos on the beach in the blazing sun and your phone feels like you could fry eggs on it. This is not only annoying and uncomfortable on the hands, it also damages the device. That's why you should protect your smartphone from heat to prevent permanent damage. "It's best not to place it directly in the sun," advises Steffen Herget from the IT trade magazine "c't". "And never just leave it in the car."

You shouldn't let it get to the point where it switches itself off

"Modern smartphones often switch themselves off or issue warnings, especially in hot weather," says Herget. However, you shouldn't blindly rely on any protective functions, but rather keep an eye on the fact that things start to get critical above 30 or 35 degrees.

"The components that are most likely to break due to high temperatures are the display and the battery. And the damage is often permanent." This can result in parts of the display no longer working or displaying different colors. And once the battery has really overheated, it loses capacity permanently.

Five tips at a glance to prevent your smartphone from heating up and also to prevent damage to the device: