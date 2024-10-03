View of the cemetery grounds and the associated parking lot in Teufenthal AG. Google Street View

The municipality of Teufenthal AG is closing the public toilet at the cemetery from January. The reason is slippery activities that disturb the peace of the dead.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The mayor of Teufenthal AG describes the public toilet at the cemetery as a "sex meeting place".

Now the municipality is closing the toilet from January 2025.

The authorities regret the necessity of the measure. Show more

In Teufenthal AG, the public toilet at the cemetery will be closed from January. It will only be open during funerals. The reason: "The toilet was being used as a sex club," says municipal mayor Niklaus Boss to the Aargauer Zeitung newspaper.

According to Boss, the drastic step was necessary: "The lady who cleans the toilet found underpants, briefs, condom wrappers, tubes of lubricant and other things there." At its most recent meeting, the local council decided that such a disturbance of the peace of the dead was unacceptable.

According to Boss, the move is regrettable. A small section of society is dictating the rules for everyone with its actions. However, the measure was unavoidable: "Video surveillance of the cemetery would be far too complex and expensive."

In January, they want to wait and see if there is any feedback from the public and react if necessary. Otherwise, the following applies from then on: a stop has been put to the goings-on.