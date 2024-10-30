Berlin foundation removes "Oberindianer" from Lindenberg hit - Gallery Udo Lindenberg's "Sonderzug nach Pankow" was a hit in 1983. (archive picture) Image: dpa After an open discussion with the choirs and the artistic director, the Humboldt Forum Foundation decided to omit the word "Oberindianer". (archive picture) Image: dpa Berlin foundation removes "Oberindianer" from Lindenberg hit - Gallery Udo Lindenberg's "Sonderzug nach Pankow" was a hit in 1983. (archive picture) Image: dpa After an open discussion with the choirs and the artistic director, the Humboldt Forum Foundation decided to omit the word "Oberindianer". (archive picture) Image: dpa

Udo Lindenberg's "Sonderzug nach Pankow" was a hit. Choirs in Berlin consider one word from the 1983 song to be discriminatory. This now has consequences.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Choirs in Berlin consider the word "Oberindianer" from Udo Lindenberg's hit "Sonderzug nach Pankow" to be discriminatory.

After an open discussion with the choirs and the artistic director, the Humboldt Forum Foundation has decided to partially remove the word.

The plan is to sing "Ober" and then a long "I". Show more

Several choirs in Berlin want to partially remove the word "Oberindianer" from two planned performances of Udo Lindenberg's 1983 hit "Sonderzug nach Pankow". According to the Humboldt Forum Foundation in Berlin, it could be perceived as discriminatory from today's perspective. The reason for the decision was performances in November by eight choirs at the center for art, culture, science and education.

After an open discussion with the choirs and the artistic directors, the foundation decided to partially remove the word. The plan was to sing "Ober" and then a long "I". However, this is still being discussed. The "Bild" newspaper and the "B.Z." had previously reported on this.

In 1983, with his "Sonderzug nach Pankow", Lindenberg had cheekily appealed to "chief Indian" GDR head of state Erich Honecker to allow him to perform in the GDR. In his song, the Hamburg rocker sings, among other things: "I've got to sort something out with your Oberindianer. I'm a yodeling talent and I want to play there with a band."

Foundation: The word echoes the "violent history of colonization"

"Even though the word in the song "Sonderzug nach Pankow" had a metaphorical connotation when it was written in 1983 - and it was a satirical-critical reference to Erich Honecker at the time - we are also aware that the word echoes the violent history of the colonization of indigenous population groups," the foundation continues. The word is perceived as discriminatory and racist by many indigenous people and by many visitors.

Lindenberg was initially unavailable for comment. For the "Vielstimmig 2024" format, the choirs were asked to engage with the Humboldt Forum. This time, the focus was on the special exhibition "Hin und weg. The Palace of the Republic is Present". The performances are planned for November 16 and 17.

