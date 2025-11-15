At the delegates' meeting, the delegates of the Center Party voted by a large majority against the "SRG initiative - 200 francs is enough", the so-called "halving initiative". Bild: Keystone

At its delegates' meeting in Grenchen SO on Saturday, the Center Party voted against the SRG initiative with virtually no opposition: A further reduction in TV and radio fees would jeopardize the cohesion of Switzerland, those present argued.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you At its delegates' meeting in Grenchen SO on Saturday, the Swiss Center for Radio and Television spoke out against the SRG halving initiative.

TV and radio fees have already been reduced four times in the past eight years, according to Uri National Councillor Simon Stadler.

It was a vote in favor of a "strong, independent public media company", as one delegate put it. Show more

216 delegates rejected the "200 francs is enough!" initiative. Three representatives supported the initiative. 14 delegates abstained from voting.

It was a vote for a "strong, independent public media house", as one delegate put it. Other speakers also stated that the SRG is "our bulwark against fake news" and forms the "cement for social and cultural cohesion".

National Councillor Simon Stadler from Uri also spoke about this: his small canton only appears in exceptional cases with other media companies based in the cities, such as scandals or car accidents in front of the Gotthard.

Center against "starving the SRG"

TV and radio fees have already been reduced four times in the past eight years, Stadler continued. Starving SRG further would be unfair. Instead of having to buy sporting events and films from international streaming providers, he would rather invest in a Swiss broadcaster.

The initiative rejected by the center demands that TV and radio fees be reduced from the current CHF 335 per year per household to CHF 200. All companies should be exempt from the fee. Swiss voters will decide on this on March 8, 2026.

The initiative "For a fair energy and climate policy: investing for prosperity, jobs and the environment" will also be put to the ballot box on the same Sunday. The Center Party also recommends rejecting this so-called climate fund initiative with 180 no votes to 40 yes votes.

Center Party seeks second Federal Council seat

At the delegates' meeting, party president Philipp Matthias Bregy had already committed those present to the 2027 elections: the Center Party is clearly the third-strongest parliamentary group in Bern today. After the next elections, it should also become the third strongest force in terms of voters - and thus gain a second seat in the Federal Council.

"Neither the left nor the right should have an absolute majority," said Bregy. This would be detrimental to Switzerland. "In the Federal Council, there needs to be cooperation between all political forces, not blocs that push through issues ideologically."

For Bregy, Switzerland is at a crossroads. Many things have stalled. Hunkering down or standing still is no longer an option. Constructive forces are needed - and one such force is the center.

Gaps in ammunition and equipment

In view of an increasingly tense situation, Federal Councillor Martin Pfister warned at the meeting of gaps in ammunition, systems and equipment - and called for the army to be strengthened quickly.

The geopolitical order is coming under pressure, authoritarian states are gaining influence and military violence is increasing worldwide. Conflicts today often begin insidiously with hybrid attacks - with cyber attacks, espionage or disinformation. Switzerland is also affected by this, said the head of the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS).

One focus of his speech was the procurement of the F-35 fighter jet, with the Federal Council currently examining various options, such as a reduction in the number of aircraft or a supplementary loan. A proposal for the next steps should be available by the end of November. However, the Federal Council is sticking to its decision in principle. The F-35 is the aircraft with the widest range of applications on the market today.

In another part of his speech, Pfister emphasized the importance of reliable European partners - both in terms of economic and security policy relations. "The threats today are cross-border. Switzerland is affected in all cases of an escalation of conflicts in Europe."