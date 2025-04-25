The hairdresser was at home in the Metalli-Areal in Zug. KEYSTONE

The Wolf family shaped the hairdressing trade in Zug for almost a century - with passion, innovative spirit and tireless commitment. Now Gaby and Susy Wolf are handing over their life's work into new hands.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you After almost 100 years, the Wolf family is handing over the "Metalli Coiffure" in Zug.

The salon is taken over by the hairdressing chain "Adesso Hair Design", but the name remains the same.

Sisters Gaby and Susy Wolf look back proudly on an eventful family history. Show more

The history of "Metalli Coiffure" is inextricably linked to the Wolf family. Three generations have been cutting hair in the canton of Zug since 1925 - now this era is coming to an end: Gaby and Susy Wolf are handing over the traditional salon to the hairdressing chain "Adesso Hair Design" at the end of April.

Although the new operator is taking over the premises, the existing team and the name "Metalli Coiffure", the handover marks a turning point. With the generational change, the salon loses the special family heritage that has characterized it for almost 100 years.

The two sisters have mixed feelings about the departure. "We work directly with people and change something about them in the process - that's an enormous responsibility," Susy Wolf explains to the Zuger Zeitung newspaper. Her sister Gaby adds: "People put their heads in our hands, in the truest sense of the word." Both believe that greater appreciation for this craft is definitely desirable.

From Baar to Metalli - a century of passion

The company's roots go back to 1925, when grandfather Alois Wolf opened the first hairdressing salon in Baar. His son Josef Wolf took over the business in 1944 and later moved it to Zug. In 1987, the business moved to the newly opened Metalli shopping center.

Gaby and Susy Wolf completed their training in their father's business and have been running the salon for two decades. "Of course we are nostalgic, but we are convinced that now is the right time for a new beginning," says Gaby Wolf.

With the change to "Adesso Hair Design", customers will remain in their familiar surroundings. Only the era of the Wolf family - with their passion that has lasted for generations - is coming to an end.