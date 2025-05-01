CEOs earn 56 times faster than before. KEYSTONE

On Labor Day, Oxfam presents new figures that are a wake-up call: While top managers are massively increasing their salaries, millions of employees are struggling with stagnating wages - including in Switzerland.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to Oxfam, CEO salaries worldwide have risen by 50% since 2019.

The real wages of employees have only increased by 0.9% - an extreme pay gap with growing social explosive force.

Income inequality is particularly pronounced in Switzerland and Germany, with women and low earners disproportionately disadvantaged.

Oxfam and Solidar Suisse are calling for higher taxes for the super-rich and fair wages. Show more

While top managers are struggling to make ends meet, millions of workers around the world are struggling with the rising cost of living and stagnating wages. To coincide with Labour Day, the Oxfam organization presents shocking figures - and speaks of a "good reason to protest", as reported by "20 Mintuen".

The contrast could hardly be greater: Between 2019 and 2024, the median salaries of CEOs worldwide rose by a whopping 50 percent, as Oxfam has calculated. The real wages of employees? By just 0.9 percent. This means that the incomes of top managers are growing 56 times faster than those of their employees.

These figures are based on 1984 CEOs from 35 countries, including 60 from Switzerland. The data comes from the financial database S&P Capital IQ, supplemented by wage statistics from the International Labor Organization (ILO).

Imbalance with announcement

In Switzerland, the results are particularly explosive. Solidar Suisse calls the situation "alarming": the wages of top earners are climbing, while many employees are barely able to keep up - especially women. In many companies, the gender pay gap is over 20 percent. According to the organization, this is the equivalent of a day's free work per week for women.

Even smaller companies with a turnover of less than one billion Swiss francs can afford CEO salaries in the seven-figure range. The insurance company Chubb stands out in particular: its CEO earns over 30 million francs, while the rest of the workforce is at a standstill.

"A threat to our democracy"

For Susanne Rudolf from Solidar Suisse, it is clear: "This pay gap is not just a problem of fairness - it is a problem of democracy." While money is distributed at the top, many at the bottom can barely make ends meet. The gap is particularly extreme in low-wage countries.

According to Oxfam, the richest 10 percent there earn three times as much as the poorest 40 percent combined.

Germany as a negative example

A look at Germany also shows the imbalance: CEOs of the 56 largest companies earned a median of 4.4 million euros - an increase of 21% since 2019. The real wages of employees grew by just 0.7% in the same period. That makes a factor 30 inequality.

Leonie Petersen from Oxfam Germany warns: "This inequality is a real threat to our democracy." While corporations are geared towards returns for managers and shareholders, many employees have to make do with less and less.

Oxfam is calling for higher top tax rates, higher taxation of the super-rich and fairer wages. This is the only way to put a stop to "excessive CEO salaries".