A video from the Titan's support ship shows the moment the submarine imploded - and the reaction of the Oceangate CEO's wife.

In June 2023, a tragic disaster occurred when Oceangate's Titan submarine imploded during a dive to the Titanic.

All five occupants, including the CEO of Oceangate, Stockton Rush, and British explorer Hamish Harding, lost their lives.

A recently released video from the support ship shows the moment of the implosion and the reaction of Wendy Rush, the CEO's wife.

The BBC was given exclusive access to the US Coast Guard's investigation into the disaster. The video shows Wendy Rush reacting to the sound of the implosion and asking, "What was that bang?" Shortly afterwards, she receives a message from the submarine, which leads her to mistakenly believe that the dive is going according to plan.

Technical defects and warnings

The investigation revealed that the submarine was made of carbon fiber, a material that is unreliable under pressure. There were already signs of structural problems a year before the disaster. Experts had warned about the submarine's design, but it was never independently certified.

The US Coast Guard identified the moment the hull began to fail during a dive to the Titanic the year before.

Reactions and consequences

Private lawsuits were filed after the disaster, and criminal prosecutions may follow. Oceangate has suspended its activities and is cooperating with the investigation. The tragedy has left deep scars on the bereaved. Christine Dawood, who lost her husband and son, said she was forever changed by the loss.

The US Coast Guard will publish a final report later this year to clarify the causes of the disaster and prevent future accidents.

