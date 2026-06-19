June 22 marks the 550th anniversary of the Battle of Murten. This weekend, Murten, FR, will commemorate this defining historical event with a grand celebration.

550 years ago, Murten was the site of a major battle. The anniversary will be celebrated this weekend. (File photo)

Defense Minister Martin Pfister is among those expected to attend the official commemoration ceremony in Murten on Saturday, which will be attended by guests from the political, military, and religious spheres in Switzerland and abroad.

In addition to these official celebrations, the small Zähringer town of Murten will be transformed into a festival town featuring a medieval encampment, a market, and various activities throughout the old town. On Sunday and Monday, the program will include the traditional historical shooting competition and the “Solennität” youth festival.

550 years ago, the Swiss Confederation was the scene of major battles against the Duchy of Burgundy and its ruler, Charles the Bold. He sought to consolidate his fragmented empire. However, the Swiss successfully stood in his way in what is now western Switzerland.