The nuclear research center Cern in Geneva has achieved an important breakthrough in the study of antimatter. A qubit has been detected for the first time.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Important breakthrough in antimatter research: The nuclear research center Cern in Geneva has succeeded in making an antiproton oscillate between two quantum states for almost one minute.

This is the first proof of a quantum bit of antimatter, or qubit.

The researchers achieved this during a period of 50 seconds, known as the spin coherence time. Show more

The Cern Nuclear Research Center in Geneva has achieved a major breakthrough in antimatter research: it was able to make an antiproton - the counterpart of the proton in matter - oscillate between two quantum states for almost a minute. The particle was caught in a trap.

This work, published by Cern on Wednesday in the journal "Nature", is the first evidence of a quantum bit of antimatter, or qubit.

Certain particles such as the antiproton, which has the same mass as the proton but an opposite electric charge, behave like tiny magnetic rods that are oriented in one of two possible directions depending on their spin, an intrinsic property of quantum mechanics.

First coherent spectroscopy of the spin of an antiproton

The measurement of the properties of the reversal of the magnetic moments is carried out using so-called coherent quantum spectroscopy, as the European Organization for Nuclear Research (Cern) announced in a press release.

Thanks to this device, Cern has already been able to show that the magnetic moment of the proton and that of the antiproton are identical to within a few billionths. After extensive improvements, decoherence mechanisms could be eliminated, making coherent spectroscopy of the spin of an antiproton possible for the first time.

Basic building blocks for quantum computers

The researchers achieved this during a period of 50 seconds, known as the spin coherence time. "This is the first antimatter qubit. Now we can think of applying all methods of coherent spectroscopy to unique matter and antimatter systems in precision experiments," explained Stefan Ulmer, the spokesperson responsible for the experiment, in the press release.

This progress should make it possible to carry out measurements of the antiproton momentum in future experiments with a ten- to hundred-fold higher accuracy.

Qubits are the basic building blocks of future quantum computers, as they make it possible to store information not only in one of two states, but also via a potentially unlimited superposition of these states.