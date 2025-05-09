A technician checks a magnet for the LHC at Cern. (archive picture) Keystone

Physicists at the Cern nuclear research center in Geneva have turned lead into gold. During the collision of lead nuclei at almost the speed of light, the conversion of lead into gold was measured using a new mechanism, the organization in Geneva announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

However, Cern makes it clear right away: a fabulous gold treasure will not be created. High-energy collisions of lead nuclei can produce plasma, which is thought to have filled the universe in the millionth of a second after the Big Bang, Cern reported. The matter we know today may have originated from this.

However, when the lead nuclei are chased on a collision course in the 27-kilometre-long tunnel of the LHC particle accelerator, it is much more common for the lead nuclei to fly past each other by a hair's breadth. The intense magnetic field of the nuclei can cause their internal structure to vibrate and a small number of neutrons and protons are ejected.

"The gold only exists for a fraction of a second"

"To produce gold (a nucleus with 79 protons), three protons must be removed from a lead nucleus in the LHC beams," says Cern. However, the total amount was still trillions of times less than would be required to produce a piece of jewelry, says Cern, dampening the hopes of alchemists. And: "The gold only exists for a tiny fraction of a second."

"The medieval alchemists' dream may have technically come true, but their hopes of riches have once again been dashed," Cern reported.

The organization describes its discovery in a technical article in the Physical Review Journals. They have been realized since 2015 in the "Alice" experiment.