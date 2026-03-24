The successful transportation of antiprotons in a special trap across the site marks a decisive step in antimatter research. Keystone

A historic milestone has been achieved at Cern in Geneva: for the first time in the world, antimatter has been transported on a truck. The antimatter survived the transportation, as Cern confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

Keystone-SDA SDA

92 antiprotons were transported across the Cern site.

"It is a remarkable achievement," wrote Cern in a statement. This is because transportation is extremely delicate. Antimatter is the counterpart to matter. When matter and antimatter come into contact, they annihilate each other in flashes of light.

No danger

In view of this "extremely small number" of antiprotons, there is no danger to the environment, Cern told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Researchers have developed a special container weighing around one tonne for the transport. In this so-called Penning trap, the particles floated in a high vacuum at minus 268 degrees.

According to Cern, if the trap had failed during transportation, the energy released would have been around one millionth of a joule - about as much as it takes to press a keyboard key.

The world's only "antimatter factory"

According to Cern, Tuesday's transport was a test. The aim is to transport antiprotons to other European laboratories where high-precision measurements of the properties of antiprotons can be carried out.

According to Cern, it is currently the only place in the world where antiprotons are produced. However, the measurements cannot be carried out at Cern itself with the desired precision because the machines and equipment in the "antimatter factory" generate magnetic fluctuations. Although these fluctuations are very small, they affect the precise measurements of the properties of antiprotons.