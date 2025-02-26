The police did not reveal where exactly the pilot made an emergency landing. Symbolbild: Keystone

A small plane overturned during an emergency landing in Lower Bavaria. The 60-year-old pilot was uninjured in the accident on Wednesday afternoon, according to the police.

Due to engine problems, the man had to make an emergency landing with his Cessna near Bruckberg in the Landshut district, officials said. When the plane had already reached the ground, it overturned. A police spokesman was unable to say exactly where the pilot made the emergency landing.

Emergency services from the police, fire department and ambulance service took care of recovering the plane and looking after the pilot. An expert is now to be called in to clarify the exact cause of the accident.