In mid-flight, a Cessna crashes into her glider: The paraglider pilot captures the dramatic seconds on video. How she survived the accident.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A paraglider pilot from Upper Austria collided with a Cessna in mid-air.

The 44-year-old woman was able to deploy the rescue parachute and make an emergency landing with only minor injuries.

The incident happened on Saturday near Piesendorf not far from Zell am See, around 100 kilometers southwest of Salzburg.

A female paraglider pilot experienced a hair-raising accident with a small plane and filmed it live. The footage, which the Austrian uploaded to Instagram, shows how a Cessna flies over her head and shreds her paraglider in the process. The 44-year-old woman was able to deploy the rescue parachute and land, the police reported.

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The incident happened on Saturday near Piesendorf, not far from Zell am See, around 100 kilometers southwest of Salzburg.

Emergency landing on forest road

The footage shows the woman frantically tugging at her equipment, deploying the rescue parachute and then shouting "Fuck you A....". She manages to land on a forest path. She can hardly believe that "apart from a few nasty bruises and bruises all round, nothing really happened", she writes.

According to the police, the 28-year-old Cessna pilot was on a sightseeing flight from Glemmtal in the direction of Zell am See. He said that he was unable to avoid the paraglider in time, according to the police. He then landed the plane safely at Zell am See airport. The police are investigating.