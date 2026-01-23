Following the arrival of numerous migrants within just a few days in the Spanish exclave of Ceuta in North Africa, calls for action are growing louder across Europe.

People walk along the beach as they try to reach the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from the Moroccan town of Fnideq in the north. Photo: STR/AP/dpa

Italy's right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has even raised the possibility of expelling Spain from the Schengen Area. In an X post, she stated that Italy would not stand idly by in light of these developments. Meloni also described the images from Ceuta as shocking.

Her government is in the process of convening the “relevant bodies” and, following consultations, will take action, including “extraordinary measures.” Specifically, her aim is to protect the country’s borders and the safety of its citizens—“for example, by suspending the Schengen Agreement with Spain.”

Italian media interpreted Meloni's proposal as a call to make use of the option provided for in the Schengen regulations to conduct temporary border controls at internal borders in the event of an exceptional security situation.

Criticism from Sweden and Finland

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson wrote on the platform X that Spain must regain control and fulfill its obligations under the Schengen Agreement. Should these developments jeopardize security or the migration situation in Sweden, his government is prepared to take measures “to ensure order and control.”

Finnish Interior Minister Mari Rantanen wrote on X that Spain had failed to protect the Schengen Area’s external border. She wrote that EU countries must support Meloni’s demand. Countries that are unable to protect their borders cannot be members of the Schengen Area, she wrote.

A large influx of migrants within a few days

According to media reports, nearly 50,000 migrants have entered Spain’s North African exclave irregularly from Morocco in recent days. The unusual influx triggered a serious crisis on Thursday. For the first time since the mass influx in May 2021, the Spanish government is again deploying the military there to support border security. According to official reports, at least 19 people lost their lives while attempting to swim from Morocco to Ceuta.