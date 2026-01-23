While the situation in Ceuta has calmed down following the massive influx of tens of thousands of migrants into the Spanish exclave in North Africa, the debate within the EU over the protection of its external borders is intensifying.

Several migrants are resting on the beach. Migrants who have managed to swim to Ceuta in recent days are returning of their own accord to the Moroccan side, to the town of Castillejos. According to the Spanish government, nearly all of the migrants have now returned to Morocco. Photo: Jesús Torres/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

"I therefore expect the European Commission to make the protection of the external borders an absolute priority in order to avoid further jeopardizing the Schengen system of open internal EU borders," Federal Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told *Bild am Sonntag*.

EU interior ministers will meet on Tuesday

The situation in Ceuta had highlighted “Europe’s vulnerability” and had been an “absolute stress test” that “we passed,” Wadephul said. At the same time, the CDU politician emphasized the importance of cooperation with countries outside the EU. “To control illegal migration, we need partners outside Europe, such as Morocco in this case,” he said. Spain and Morocco had quickly resolved the crisis together, which he welcomed.

The EU interior ministers plan to discuss the crisis via videoconference on Tuesday. The meeting was scheduled at the request of 22 of the 27 EU heads of state and government. In a joint letter, they warned against uncontrolled border crossings and the exploitation of migration. Among the signatories are German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whose government had temporarily suspended the Schengen Agreement on the free movement of people within the EU with regard to Spain.

Spain laments a lack of solidarity

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez criticized the reaction of some EU member states as being driven by “prejudice, misinformation, ignorance, or political interests.” In a letter to EU leaders, he pointed out that Ceuta is not part of the Schengen Area and that migrants from there cannot simply travel on to other EU countries. The Spanish exclave is surrounded by Morocco and the Mediterranean Sea.

Meanwhile, Magnus Brunner, the EU Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration, assured Spain of the EU’s support. “When our external borders are threatened, the European response must be resolute, swift, and united. Solidarity is key,” he wrote on X.

The new British Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, also offered Spain support, even though the United Kingdom is not part of the Schengen Area. He said he had spoken with Sánchez and would “provide any assistance possible,” according to the British news agency PA.

Situation in Ceuta Returns to Normal

Meanwhile, life in Ceuta itself is gradually returning to normal. According to the Spanish government, nearly all of the 50,000 to 60,000 people who managed to make their way from Morocco into the isolated exclave within a short period of time have now returned. The return was reportedly voluntary, as the migrants had little prospect of continuing their journey. Not least, the city—which has fewer than 85,000 residents and covers less area than Frankfurt Airport—lacked adequate housing and supplies.

According to Spanish authorities, at least 67 people lost their lives while attempting to reach Ceuta. According to the Spanish Civil Guard, a floating barrier approximately 500 meters long is now being installed between the Moroccan coast and Tarajal Beach in Ceuta. Together with buoys deployed by the Spanish Navy, it is intended to improve control and surveillance of the coastline.