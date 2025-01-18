Chairlift in the Astun ski resort, where an accident has occurred, Spanish media report. Veronica Lacasa / Veronica Lacas/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

A serious accident has occurred in a ski resort in the Spanish Pyrenees in which a chairlift crashed. According to reports, several people were seriously injured.

The exact causes of the accident are still unclear, investigations have been launched; eyewitnesses report a sudden jolt and bang.

Rescue workers quickly attended to the injured, the ski resort was temporarily closed and the government promised support. Show more

Many people have been injured in a chairlift accident in north-eastern Spain. According to the latest information, two of those affected are in a critical condition, the government of the Aragon region announced.

Spanish media such as "El Pais" report that more than 30 people have been injured. Among the injured are 17 people who are seriously or very seriously injured.

Within seconds, the idyllic winter paradise was transformed into a place of horror: some people fell from a height of 15 meters when, according to the information available, a component came loose at around 12.00 noon and the construction of the chairlift partially collapsed. Eyewitnesses reported heart-rending screams. The ski station was closed immediately.

Many people were still trapped at lofty heights hours after the accident. They were gradually roped down or rescued by helicopter. This part of the operation has now been completed. According to a report by TV station RTVE, dozens of ambulances and five helicopters were on site.

People fall headfirst from the elevator

Some people were able to save themselves by jumping - like Maria Moreno. In an interview with RTVE, the Spaniard described the chaotic moments: "I was in the elevator with my father when it suddenly jerked. Some fell headfirst, others rolled down the slopes."

She herself jumped off at the last moment and alerted the emergency services. "The seriously injured were probably mostly hit by the falling structure," Moreno speculated.

The surrounding hospitals were put on high alert. Two seriously injured women, who according to official reports are the most serious concerns, were flown by helicopter to hospitals in the regional capital of Zaragoza.

In addition to members of the rescue service, police and fire department, psychologists were also deployed in Astún to help the traumatized visitors to the ski resort. "We are doing everything in our power", assured the head of the regional emergency services, Miguel Ángel Clavero, on television.

Accidents with fatalities are not uncommon

The ski resorts in the Spanish Pyrenees are very popular in winter, especially with local tourists, but also with foreigners. Accidents with fatalities are not uncommon there. Most recently, there were three accidents in 2022 with a total of three fatalities. However, these accidents usually happen while skiing - the ski lifts are considered safe.

The Spanish government has expressed its sympathy for those affected and promised support in dealing with the consequences of the accident. The ski resort operators are working closely with the investigating authorities to check the safety of the lifts and prevent future incidents.