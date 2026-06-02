Why cut down trees when you can grow chairs? Two Brits are causing a worldwide stir with their crazy idea. Watch the video to find out how their unusual furniture production works.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Derbyshire, England, young trees are grown into chairs.

It can take up to 10 years before a chair is finished. If important branches break off, an entire project can fail.

According to manufacturers, the method is nevertheless said to be more sustainable than traditional furniture production. Show more

Could this be the furniture production of the future? On a small farm in England, Alice and Gavin Munro from Full Grown grow chairs directly on living trees.

The idea came to Gavin as a child when he discovered a bonsai that reminded him of a small throne. Shortly afterwards, due to a rare spinal disorder, he had to wear a support for a long time so that his back would grow together straight. It was precisely this principle that later inspired him: just as his spine was slowly brought into shape, he now also allows trees to grow into chair shapes.

The first experiments began in 2006. It can take up to ten years before a chair is fully grown. But how much does such a piece cost? The chairs are not yet being sold regularly. However, individual chairs are said to be worth the equivalent of around 80,000 francs on the art market.

Watch the video to find out why the British see their method as a sustainable alternative to traditional furniture production and what else grows on their farm.

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