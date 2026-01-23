According to Hamas, Chalil al-Haja is the new leader of the Islamist organization. An internal election was held earlier to fill the position.

Since Israel’s killing of Jihia al-Sinwar in October 2024, Hamas has been led by a five-member leadership council, of which al-Haja was a member. He is also a negotiator in the talks on a lasting peace agreement for the Gaza Strip.

Al-Haja, who was born in the Gaza Strip, has been spending most of his time in Qatar for several years. He was previously the highest-ranking Hamas leader abroad. Last year, the Israeli Air Force attempted to attack Hamas’s top leadership in the Qatari capital of Doha—and al-Haja was reportedly one of the targets. According to Hamas, however, the attack failed. Four of his sons were killed in Israeli attacks, including one during the attack in Doha.

Al-Haja prevailed over a former Hamas leader

In the internal election, Al-Haja prevailed over Khaled Mashaal, who previously led Hamas from 1996 to 2017 and resides in Doha. He narrowly survived an assassination attempt by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad in 1997.

Israel has already killed several top Hamas leaders—including Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in 2024. Jihia al-Sinwar, who had previously been the head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, subsequently assumed overall leadership of the organization. Al-Haja is now succeeding Sinwar, nearly two years after his death.

A ceasefire has been in effect in the Gaza War since October 2025, but in practice, deadly attacks and confrontations continue to occur. The disarmament of the Islamist terrorist organization, as envisaged in U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan, has not yet been implemented. Israel continues to control more than half of the Gaza Strip. Since the start of the ceasefire, however, Hamas has managed to reestablish its control over the areas of Gaza that it continues to hold.