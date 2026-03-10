Chantal Häberli and Matthias Geissbühler provide information on the current stock market situation. Picture: Keystone/Selma/Raiffeisen

War in the Middle East, rising oil prices and nervous markets: many investors are currently wondering whether they should buy or sell shares or simply wait and see. Two financial experts explain what really matters now.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Geopolitical crises are currently causing strong fluctuations on the stock markets.

Experts advise against reflexively buying shares or panic selling.

The decisive factors are energy prices, monetary policy and stable investment strategies. Show more

The stock markets are reacting nervously to the escalation in the Middle East. Rising oil prices, the possible blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and concerns about supply chains are causing many investors to consider how they should react now.

Especially in turbulent times, the same stock market slogan crops up again and again: "Buy the dip" - in other words, take advantage of price falls and buy shares cheaply. However, experts warn against reflexively applying this strategy.

"The phrase is used almost reflexively on the markets," says Chantal Häberli, financial planner at investment fintech Selma Finance, in an interview with blue News. In some situations, this can work because markets initially overreact to geopolitical events and then calm down again later.

But Häberli advises more caution. "In war situations, I would be more cautious." The decisive factor is not the price drop itself, but the reason for it. "That's why I would reformulate the principle: not 'buy the dip', but 'understand the dip'."

Energy prices are the key

A look at energy prices is particularly important at the moment, says Häberli. They are considered to be one of the fastest channels through which geopolitical conflicts affect the global economy.

"Rising energy prices have a direct impact on inflation and corporate margins," she explains. If oil remains expensive for longer - for example if the price rises well above 110 dollars per barrel - central banks could also keep their monetary policy restrictive for longer.

According to Häberli, three factors in particular will ultimately determine how severe the economic consequences of a conflict will be: Energy prices, monetary policy and trade routes and supply chains.

War is already weighing on stock markets

Matthias Geissbühler, Chief Investment Officer at Raiffeisen, also sees energy prices as a decisive factor.

"The current situation suggests that the Iran war is likely to drag on," he says at the request of blue News. Energy prices have already risen massively. "This development will not leave the economy unscathed."

If the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked for longer, oil prices could remain above the 100 dollar per barrel mark for longer. This would increase inflationary pressure worldwide and put additional pressure on the economy.

This means headwinds for the stock markets. "Overall, this will have a negative impact on the earnings performance of many companies," says Geissbühler. "This increases the pressure on the stock markets in the short term."

Panic selling is rarely a good idea

Many investors react reflexively to such news - for example, by selling their portfolio and wanting to get back in later. However, both experts believe this is risky.

"This consideration is understandable, but often problematic in practice," says Häberli. Re-entry is particularly difficult.

Historically, some of the strongest days on the stock market are very close to the biggest price slumps. "Those who sell in a phase of great uncertainty often miss out on precisely these recovery movements."

Geissbühler also warns against hectic reactions. "Panic is always a bad advisor on the stock markets." Short-term back and forth also causes additional costs.

Quality is more important than perfect timing

Instead of hectic decisions, the experts advise a structured approach. Diversification and quality investments are particularly important.

"Diversification is becoming even more important - not only across companies, but also across regions, sectors and asset classes," says Häberli.

A liquidity reserve can also be helpful. It gives investors the flexibility they need without having to act under pressure.

Geissbühler also recommends restraint. "In this situation, we generally recommend keeping activity low and adopting a wait-and-see approach."

Invest gradually instead of all at once

For investors with free cash reserves, a step-by-step approach can make sense.

"Instead of trying to hit the perfect entry point, many investors invest their capital in several stages," explains Häberli. This reduces the risk of entering at the most unfavorable moment.

In the end, one stock market rule remains particularly relevant: "Time in the market beats timing the market."

In other words, those who stay invested for the long term usually fare better than those who are constantly trying to catch the perfect moment.