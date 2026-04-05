For the first time in more than 50 years, humans are on their way to the moon again. The schedule of the four astronauts is precisely timed. They are woken up with very special songs. Keystone

The four astronauts on the "Artemis 2" mission are woken up by the control center with a different song every day. They are the first people to be on their way to the moon in more than 50 years.

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So far, these have included "Pink Pony Club" by Chappell Roan, "In a Daydream" by the Freddy Jones Band, "Green Light" by John Legend and Andre 3000 and "Sleepyhead" by Young and Sick, according to the US space agency Nasa.

This is necessary because the days of the crew - consisting of the US astronauts Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Reid Wiseman as well as the Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen - are completely timed, including the sleep phases.

"Perfect start to the day"

They had actually agreed to wake up slowly and start the day quietly, said astronaut Wiseman after the crew had been woken up by "In a Daydream". "But this morning we all got up cheering and rocking - it was the perfect start to the day."

However, "Pink Pony Club" was switched off again after just a minute or so. "We were all eagerly awaiting the chorus," joked Wiseman.

Astronauts are already closer to the moon than the earth

The "Artemis 2" crew lifted off from the Cape Canaveral spaceport in Florida on Thursday night (CEST) aboard the "Orion" capsule with the "Space Launch System" rocket system. Around 24 hours later, they left Earth's orbit in a special maneuver and are now closer to the moon than to Earth.

On Monday, "Orion" should reach the point at which the moon's gravity has a stronger effect on the spacecraft than that of the earth. The crew will then fly around the moon and land back on earth in the Pacific Ocean on Saturday.

It is the second flight into space for Glover, Koch and Wiseman and the first for Hansen. Koch is the first woman on board a NASA moon mission, Glover the first black person and Hansen the first Canadian.