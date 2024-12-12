A cozy table barbecue evening ended in hospital for 17 people with carbon monoxide poisoning (symbolic image). SD Import / Tatarenhut Rustika

Last Saturday, 17 people in Giswil were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning. Today, the police say that coal-fired table barbecues were probably to blame.

A cozy table barbecue evening last Saturday takes a dramatic turn when several guests lose consciousness. In the end, 17 people had to be hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning.

Around 10.30 p.m., the first fainted and others complained of feeling unwell. The group is in a dome tent on a campsite in Giswil OW. When it became clear that something was wrong, they immediately went outside, according to the Obwalden cantonal police.

In addition to the 17 people who require hospital care, nine others are injured in the incident.

Zurich Forensic Institute clarifies

At the time, it is unclear what caused the increased CO concentration in the tent and, as a result, the carbon monoxide poisoning.

The police are providing this explanation today, Thursday, five days after the event: It is the coal-fired table grills. The investigation by the Zurich Forensic Institute reportedly revealed that the so-called Tatar hats were the main cause of the excessive carbon monoxide levels in the tent.

That doesn't sound like definitive proof. Nevertheless, the Obwalden cantonal police emphasize that table barbecues in which coal glows should only be used outdoors. Even a tent apparently offers too little air exchange to prevent life-threatening carbon monoxide poisoning.

