Attack on English Breakfast Charles receives personalized Nutella jar from Meloni

In Italy, Charles received a jar of Nutella - with his name in gold.
State visits are often accompanied by large gifts. In Italy, the gift for the British king was rather small - but original.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The British King Charles III received a rather unusual gift during his visit to Italy.
  • He received a personalized Nutella jar.
  • Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had the name "Carlo" printed on it in gold.
The British King Charles III received a rather unusual gift during his visit to Italy: The head of the United Kingdom, where the "Full English Breakfast" is still very popular in the morning - i.e. fried egg, ham, beans and tomato - received a jar of Nutella.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had the name "Carlo" printed on it in gold, the Italian version of Charles, as reported by the Ansa news agency. The chocolate and nut spread is one of the Italian food industry's biggest export hits.

Charles and his wife Camilla paid a four-day state visit to Italy this week. They have since returned to the UK. At a large banquet, the 76-year-old gave a witty speech apologizing to the Italians for the one or other way in which Italian food is prepared in his home country. "I only hope that you will forgive us if we occasionally spoil your wonderful cuisine."

