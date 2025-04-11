In Italy, Charles received a jar of Nutella - with his name in gold. Bild: dpa

State visits are often accompanied by large gifts. In Italy, the gift for the British king was rather small - but original.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The British King Charles III received a rather unusual gift during his visit to Italy.

He received a personalized Nutella jar.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had the name "Carlo" printed on it in gold. Show more

The British King Charles III received a rather unusual gift during his visit to Italy: The head of the United Kingdom, where the "Full English Breakfast" is still very popular in the morning - i.e. fried egg, ham, beans and tomato - received a jar of Nutella.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had the name "Carlo" printed on it in gold, the Italian version of Charles, as reported by the Ansa news agency. The chocolate and nut spread is one of the Italian food industry's biggest export hits.

È stato per me un onore accogliere oggi a Villa Pamphilj Sua Maestà, Re Carlo III.



Un incontro che ha permesso di sottolineare la storica amicizia tra le nostre Nazioni, che auspichiamo si possa rafforzare sempre più. pic.twitter.com/KHUGEbwyrs — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) April 9, 2025

Charles and his wife Camilla paid a four-day state visit to Italy this week. They have since returned to the UK. At a large banquet, the 76-year-old gave a witty speech apologizing to the Italians for the one or other way in which Italian food is prepared in his home country. "I only hope that you will forgive us if we occasionally spoil your wonderful cuisine."