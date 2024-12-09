Police officers work on a damaged car in a ditch in the Allgäu region. Picture: Keystone/dpa/David Pichler

On his escape from the police, a suspected car thief drives across the border between Germany and Austria twice. The chase finally ends in a ditch.

Several patrol cars were damaged during the pursuit of a suspected car thief through southern Germany and Austria. When the journey finally ended near Sigmarszell in the Allgäu region, the man initially holed up in the vehicle, according to the police. He was eventually arrested.

According to a dpa reporter, the car with license plates from Baden-Württemberg was parked in a ditch on federal highway 308 and several police cars were damaged.

According to the police, the chase had started on the German side of the border. Investigators did not initially provide any further details.

