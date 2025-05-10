The cantonal police of Aargau deployed heavily armed police officers in Neuenhof. sda (Symbolbild)

Several heavily armed police officers surrounded a building in Neuenhof in the canton of Aargau on Saturday evening. This was triggered by a chat message about a man who had been shot. But the man does not exist.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you A chat message about alleged gunshots and a dead man triggered a major police operation in Neuenhof AG on Saturday evening.

Heavily armed officers searched the house in question, but found no evidence of a crime.

The origin and motive of the false report are unknown. Show more

An unknown person triggered a police operation in Neuenhof AG on Saturday evening with a chat message. He wrote in a forum that shots had been fired at an address and that a man was dead.

As a precaution, the police deployed several patrols to the address in question, as the cantonal police announced on Sunday. Wearing special protective equipment, the police officers searched the house in question.

However, it soon became apparent that everyone present was alive and that no crime had been committed. It is still unclear who had sent the chat message and what the reason for it was.

Heavily armed police cordoned off Neuenhof

As reported by "20 Minuten", the police were on a large-scale operation in Zürcherstrasse in Neuenhof, Aargau. As can be seen in a video from an eyewitness, at least seven heavily armed police officers were deployed in front of a residential building.

The area around the building was cordoned off. An eyewitness told the newspaper: "Nobody can drive in or out of Neuenhof".