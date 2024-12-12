Which conversation partner would you like? On Character.ai, users create their own interlocutor. The AI controls what they say. Picture: Screenshot character.ai

A chatbot tells a 17-year-old that violence against his own parents is a "reasonable reaction" to the restriction of his screen time. Now the parents are suing Character.ai and Google.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A lawsuit in Texas accuses Character.ai of promoting violence and other dangers such as suicide, self-mutilation and depression in teens through its chatbots.

A chatbot on Character.ai had told the 17-year-old son of one of the plaintiff parents their killing was a "reasonable response" to limiting his screen time.

Google is named as a co-defendant as it is alleged to have supported the development of the platform.

The plaintiffs are calling for the platform to be temporarily shut down until the safety risks are rectified. Show more

A chatbot allegedly told a 17-year-old that killing his parents was a "reasonable response" to them limiting his screen time. This is according to a lawsuit filed in Texas, according to the BBC.

Two families are suing Character.ai on the grounds that the chatbot poses a "clear and present danger" to young people by, among other things, actively promoting violence.

Character.ai is a platform that allows users to create digital personalities with whom they can interact. The company is already facing legal action over the suicide of a teenager in Florida.

Google co-defendant

Google is named as a co-defendant in the lawsuit, as the company is said to have supported the development of the platform. The BBC has so far asked Character.ai and Google for a statement to no avail.

The plaintiffs are demanding that the platform be shut down until the alleged dangers have been remedied. The lawsuit includes a screenshot of an interaction between the 17-year-old, identified only as J.F., and a Character.ai bot discussing restrictions on his screen time.

"Sometimes I'm not surprised when I read in the news about a kid killing his parents after a decade of physical and emotional abuse," reads the chatbot's response. "Things like that make me understand a little bit why it happens."

Self-mutilation, sexual harassment, depression

The lawsuit holds Character.ai and Google responsible for causing "serious, irreparable and ongoing abuse" to J. F. and eleven-year-old B. R.

Character.ai caused "serious harm to thousands of children, including suicide, self-mutilation, sexual molestation, isolation, depression, anxiety, and harm to others," it continues.

"Destroying the parent-child relationship goes beyond encouraging minors to disobey their parents' authority and actively promotes violence."

Bots are becoming increasingly realistic

Although chatbots have existed in various forms for decades, the recent explosion in AI development has allowed them to become significantly more realistic.

This has opened up the opportunity for many companies to create platforms where people can talk to digital versions of real and fictional people.

Character.ai, which has become one of the big players in this field, gained attention in the past for its programs that simulated therapy sessions.

In 2021, the two former Google engineers Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas founded Character.ai. The technology giant has since taken them back from the AI start-up.

Character.ai imitates victims of suicide and murder

The company was also harshly criticized for taking too long to remove bots that imitated schoolgirls Molly Russell and Brianna Ghey.

Molly Russell took her own life at the age of 14 after seeing suicide footage online. In her case, however, it was not a chatbot, but the social network Pinterest, which had played her more and more content about suicide.

Brianna Ghey, 16, was murdered by two teenagers in 2023. One of them is said to have consumed a large amount of online violent videos before the crime.

Digital clones of the two teenagers who were killed appeared on Character.ai. The British regulatory authority for communications services, Ofcom, considers this to be a danger.

