OpenAI has moved into the headquarters of ride-hailing service Uber in San Francisco and is renting several other buildings in the city by the Bay. Image: SHoP Architects & Quezada Architecture/Jason O’Rear

ChatGPT developer OpenAI is heading for the stock market. At the same time, however, the company is also signaling that it wants to take its time.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The Californian AI company OpenAI has filed an application for an IPO in the USA.

The company did not initially provide any information on the volume or conditions of the planned IPO - and an exact timetable has not yet been set.

According to a report by the news agency Reuters, the AI giant behind ChatGPT is aiming for a valuation of up to one trillion dollars on its debut.

This would be one of the largest IPOs of all time. Show more

The trio of expected mega IPOs of tech companies is complete: ChatGPT inventor OpenAI has now also applied for a share placement. Similar to its rival Anthropic, however, details of the confidential application remain under wraps for the time being. OpenAI also emphasized that it could still take some time before the IPO. This is because it makes some business matters easier not to be listed on the stock exchange.

Elon Musk's space company SpaceX, on the other hand, is expected to go public as early as next Friday - and is aiming for a valuation of almost 1.8 trillion dollars from a standing start. With targeted proceeds of around 75 billion dollars, it is set to be the largest IPO ever. With a turnover of less than 19 billion dollars and red figures last year, the targeted valuation seems extraordinarily high. But SpaceX explains it with the promise of future success.

OpenAI has become world-famous as the company behind the AI chatbot ChatGPT. (archive image) Image: Keystone

Anthropic recently completed a financing round with a valuation of 900 billion dollars, OpenAI was slightly below this in its last cash injection. The ChatGPT company has ambitious plans to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in data centers. Proceeds from an IPO could help with this. However, as with other companies in the sector, there are considerable doubts as to whether the huge expenditure on AI infrastructure can be recouped in the end. This is why AI IPOs are also becoming a test of investors' willingness to invest in the sector.