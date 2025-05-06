According to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, the board of directors made the decision after consulting with political and community leaders and the attorneys general of California and Delaware. (archive image) Image: IMAGO/AFLO

Tech billionaire and rival Elon Musk, among others, ran up a storm against the restructuring of chatGPT company OpenAI. Now OpenAI is largely abandoning the plan.

The commercial part of the San Francisco-based AI company will now remain under the control of the previous non-profit organization, OpenAI announced.

ChatGPT developer OpenAI is scaling back plans to radically transform itself into a profit-oriented company. The commercial part of the San Francisco-based AI company is now to remain under the control of the previous non-profit organization, OpenAI announced. Before changing its plans, the start-up consulted with the attorneys general of California and Delaware, among others, who could block the restructuring.

The U-turn raises several questions about the future of OpenAI. Firstly, several backers, such as Japanese technology group Softbank, contributed billions on the condition that OpenAI transforms into a for-profit company. It is unclear whether they could exercise their right to get the money back if the conversion fails.

Report: Major investor Microsoft hesitates

According to information from the financial service Bloomberg, major investor Microsoft is not yet on board with the new plan. The software giant wants to ensure that its investment of almost 14 billion dollars is adequately secured, according to reports citing informed persons.

The decision to convert to a for-profit company was made in part to make OpenAI more attractive to investors in the fierce competition among AI developers. In addition, the then board of directors of the non-profit organization had caused a shock in autumn 2023 with the sudden dismissal of Sam Altman. However, the co-founder returned a few weeks later after pressure from investors and employees.

Success for Musk

A fierce opponent of the transformation is tech billionaire Elon Musk, who was once one of the co-founders of OpenAI and is now a competitor with his own AI company xAI. Musk also went to court to stop the conversion.

OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT triggered the hype surrounding artificial intelligence. Such AI programs are trained with huge amounts of information and can formulate texts at the linguistic level of a human, write software code and summarize information. The principle behind this is that they estimate word by word how a sentence should continue.