Elon Musk and the AI company OpenAI have long been at loggerheads. A social media service from the ChatGPT creators could deepen the confrontation. (archive image) Keystone

According to a report, the ChatGPT developer OpenAI is working on a network that could compete with Elon Musk's Twitter successor X. The project is still at an early stage, but there is an internal test version, wrote the website "The Verge".

Keystone-SDA SDA

The prototype docks onto the ChatGPT image generator with a social media feed, it said, citing informed persons. It is unclear whether this is to become a standalone app or whether the service is intended as part of ChatGPT. OpenAI did not respond to an inquiry about the report.

Musk and OpenAI have been at loggerheads for years. The tech billionaire is trying to prevent the transformation of OpenAI into a profit-oriented company in court. The ChatGPT inventor is currently controlled by a non-profit organization. Musk, together with other investors, also made a purchase offer of 97.4 billion dollars, which OpenAI rejected.

Rivals learn AI with social media posts

A competitor for X would deepen the confrontation even further. Musk recently brought the online platform under the umbrella of his AI company xAI, which competes directly with OpenAI. This makes it even easier legally to use posts on X to train artificial intelligence. Musk's ChatGPT competitor called Grok is closely intertwined with X.

The Facebook group Meta also uses public posts on its platforms to train its AI software Meta AI. Such programs require huge amounts of data for training.