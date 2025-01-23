The popular artificial intelligence ChatGPT is currently unavailable. Developer OpenAI is working on a solution.
The message "Bad gateway" currently appears when trying to access the ChatGPT website. The reason: The artificial intelligence service is experiencing a worldwide outage on Thursday.
According to the status page of operator OpenAI, the problem is known. They are working on a solution, it says.
The reasons for the outage are not known.
