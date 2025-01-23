ChatGPT is experiencing a worldwide disruption on Thursday. Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa

The popular artificial intelligence ChatGPT is currently unavailable. Developer OpenAI is working on a solution.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you ChatGPT is offline on Thursday.

The reasons for the outage are unknown. Show more

The message "Bad gateway" currently appears when trying to access the ChatGPT website. The reason: The artificial intelligence service is experiencing a worldwide outage on Thursday.

According to the status page of operator OpenAI, the problem is known. They are working on a solution, it says.

The reasons for the outage are not known.

+++ Update to follow +++